S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) Head-To-Head Comparison

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get S&W Seed alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for S&W Seed and Novus Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Novus Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&W Seed currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 70.39%. Given S&W Seed’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Novus Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares S&W Seed and Novus Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $79.58 million 1.32 -$19.67 million ($0.55) -5.69 Novus Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Novus Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than S&W Seed.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and Novus Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -24.72% -21.01% -11.77% Novus Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of S&W Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Novus Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of S&W Seed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Novus Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Novus Capital Company Profile

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.