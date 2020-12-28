Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

