Strs Ohio Sells 4,800 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $312,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY opened at $31.65 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.25 million.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.