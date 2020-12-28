Strs Ohio Has $577,000 Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,021,723. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $126.29 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 185.72, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.