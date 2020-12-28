Strs Ohio Has $542,000 Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.21% of Citi Trends worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in Citi Trends by 62.3% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 254,150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,320 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $47.36 on Monday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $480.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $107,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,544 shares in the company, valued at $395,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

