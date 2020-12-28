Strs Ohio Grows Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Kearny Financial worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 267.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRNY. BidaskClub raised Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

KRNY stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $946.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.72. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.