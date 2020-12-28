Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MarineMax by 1,280.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MarineMax by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,298. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $37.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $834.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

