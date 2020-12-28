Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $836,316.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001778 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017591 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

