Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stake Lowered by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,354 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 53.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 46,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

SSYS opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.