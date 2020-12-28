STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives $27.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Truist boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 205,821 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 153,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 69,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $33.06. 491,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

