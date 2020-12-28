Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STOK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.69. 163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.23. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. acquired 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $14,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $196,878.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,965 shares of company stock worth $15,236,304. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 29,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

