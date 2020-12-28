Stipend (SPD) Price Tops $0.0320

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Stipend has traded 358.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $368,713.37 and approximately $142.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,201.21 or 1.00039784 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029050 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00404964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00504756 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00146319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00036146 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.