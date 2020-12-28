SteepCoin Price Down 81.5% Over Last 7 Days (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $49,915.52 and $172.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000243 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 173.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000317 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

