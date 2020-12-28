SteepCoin Hits One Day Volume of $153.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 51% lower against the dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $97,115.86 and $153.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 271.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000328 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

