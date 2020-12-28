State Street Corp Sells 723 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.