State Street Corp Sells 3,573 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

State Street Corp cut its stake in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 178.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NACCO Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

In other NACCO Industries news, insider David F. Taplin sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $95,324.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NC opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.43. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $190.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC).

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.