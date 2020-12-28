State Street Corp Raises Stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 463,570 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 486,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 10,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

MYOV stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

