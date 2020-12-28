State Street Corp Acquires 12,500 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.15% of PCTEL worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PCTEL by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in PCTEL by 26.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 114.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 69,734 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $6.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.02. PCTEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, analysts predict that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

