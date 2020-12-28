Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 450.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

AVDL opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $402.08 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. Equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

