Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 11,909 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,909 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Culp were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CULP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Culp in the second quarter worth $807,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Culp in the third quarter worth $373,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Culp in the second quarter worth $215,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Culp in the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Culp by 133.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Culp stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

