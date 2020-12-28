Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,561,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATHM opened at $95.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $107.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.77 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Autohome’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

