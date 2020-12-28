Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 213,434 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 480.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,434 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Curis were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Curis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Curis by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRIS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Curis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $7.95 on Monday. Curis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $467.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

