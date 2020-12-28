Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 372.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

