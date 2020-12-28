Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $314,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in ExlService by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 503,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 16.4% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 445,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in ExlService by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 304,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 47.9% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 236,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $3,549,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $199,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,632. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXLS opened at $86.22 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

