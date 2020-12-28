Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1,494.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 139,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 137,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 189,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

CNST stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $41,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

