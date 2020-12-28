SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.84

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.84 and last traded at $59.26, with a volume of 30695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,422 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,984,000. Natixis grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 750,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,413,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 619,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,352,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,847,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

