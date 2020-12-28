SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.89

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.89 and last traded at $66.85, with a volume of 1545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 93,139.0% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,714,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,673,791 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.