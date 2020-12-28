SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.58

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.58 and last traded at $80.58, with a volume of 456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.72.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $787,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

