Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.41 million and the highest is $4.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $13.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15,402.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.66 million to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $344.53 million to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

SRNE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. 13,638,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,497,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

