Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONVY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

SONVY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. 13,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,535. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sonova has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $54.77.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

