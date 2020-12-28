SONM (SNM) Hits Market Cap of $3.54 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, SONM has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One SONM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. SONM has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $196,626.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00044768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00299700 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.71 or 0.02094242 BTC.

About SONM

SONM is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

