Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. Solar Capital posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. 1,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,878. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $724.76 million, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Solar Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Solar Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Solar Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

