Small Love Potion (SLP) Trading 14.8% Lower This Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $971,837.52 and $68,801.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00131847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00629436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00168420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00325043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

