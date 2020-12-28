Single Collateral DAI Price Reaches $1.29 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00045268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00297077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.96 or 0.02138696 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.