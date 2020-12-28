Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (SIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE SIA opened at C$13.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$930.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$19.72.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$166.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.55.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

