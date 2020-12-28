ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 89.6% lower against the US dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $417,380.91 and $2,377.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00047298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00306076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.17 or 0.02167595 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.