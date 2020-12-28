SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHSP. Roth Capital cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SharpSpring in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

SHSP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.65. 3,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.07 million, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. SharpSpring has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 26.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SharpSpring in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SharpSpring in the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

