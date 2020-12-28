Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.13 Million

Brokerages expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to post $111.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.06 million and the lowest is $109.32 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $276.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $582.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.09 million to $584.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $561.14 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $620.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of WTTR opened at $4.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $433.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 518.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

