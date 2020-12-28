Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Select Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Select Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 277,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

