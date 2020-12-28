Sei Investments Co. Sells 57,187 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 38.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,187 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

