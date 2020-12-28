Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 508.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after purchasing an additional 719,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,614,000. No Street GP LP boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 515,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 500,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of COOP opened at $30.60 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

