Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 62.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $7,046,176.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367,671 shares in the company, valued at $367,580,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 34,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $5,578,630.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,703,398.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $179.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.04 and a 200 day moving average of $132.54. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

