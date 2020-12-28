Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $119,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $37.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.51. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $45.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

