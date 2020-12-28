Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Valmont Industries worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 60.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,324 shares of company stock worth $1,735,618 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $172.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $176.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

