Sei Investments Co. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of FormFactor worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in FormFactor by 271.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FormFactor by 20.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORM opened at $42.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.41. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,069,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

