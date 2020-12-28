Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,803 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 6,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $372,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 638 shares in the company, valued at $39,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,327 shares of company stock worth $2,952,426 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $56.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.35. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

