Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON STS opened at GBX 205.50 ($2.68) on Monday. Securities Trust of Scotland plc has a 1 year low of GBX 140.50 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 216 ($2.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £213.81 million and a P/E ratio of -14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 202.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.
About Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L)
