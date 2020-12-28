Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON STS opened at GBX 205.50 ($2.68) on Monday. Securities Trust of Scotland plc has a 1 year low of GBX 140.50 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 216 ($2.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £213.81 million and a P/E ratio of -14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 202.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

About Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

