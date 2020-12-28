Secret Price Reaches $0.63 on Top Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. Secret has a total market cap of $35.35 million and approximately $378,281.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029159 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.32 or 0.00399720 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00036427 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.84 or 0.01372123 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000051 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

