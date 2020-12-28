Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after buying an additional 870,823 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,499,000 after buying an additional 309,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 193,036 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,405,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after buying an additional 159,552 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR opened at $44.88 on Monday. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.