Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth $796,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth $1,106,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 195.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 69,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

VSH stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

